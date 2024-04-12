UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $607.00 to $546.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $444.63 and last traded at $445.70, with a volume of 1333438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.05.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $407.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.72 and a 200 day moving average of $516.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

