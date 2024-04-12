US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 199,244.3% in March

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, an increase of 199,244.3% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
