UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.28 on Friday. UTime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

