UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UTime Price Performance

UTime stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get UTime alerts:

UTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.