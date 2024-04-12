UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
UTime Price Performance
UTime stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
UTime Company Profile
