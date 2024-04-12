Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valley National Bancorp traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35. 3,007,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,183,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

