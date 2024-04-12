Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

