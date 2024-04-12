Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.32 and traded as high as C$22.40. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 300 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCM
Vecima Networks Stock Up 0.9 %
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.5397805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.