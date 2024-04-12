Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.32 and traded as high as C$22.40. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The firm has a market cap of C$544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.32.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.5397805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

