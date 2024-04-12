Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

VRNT opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,526 shares of company stock worth $3,828,058. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $2,533,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

