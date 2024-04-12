Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $438.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $400.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.91 and a 200-day moving average of $395.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $316.43 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

