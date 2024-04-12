Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.87 and last traded at $82.87. 1,592,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,412,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

