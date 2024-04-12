Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $70.67. 1,604,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,125,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,638,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.