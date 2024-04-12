Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $19.92 Average PT from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

