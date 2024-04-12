Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $274.29 and last traded at $276.66. Approximately 536,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,550,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

