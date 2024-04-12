VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

