W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) versus RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Head to Head Review

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W.W. Grainger and RS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 1 6 1 0 2.00 RS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus price target of $913.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than RS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $16.48 billion 2.88 $1.83 billion $36.21 26.69 RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares W.W. Grainger and RS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and RS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 11.10% 56.54% 23.03% RS Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of RS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats RS Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About RS Group

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

