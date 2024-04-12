Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.1 %

Wabash National stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

