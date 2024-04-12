WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

