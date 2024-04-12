Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WMMVY opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 29.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

