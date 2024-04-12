Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.47. 2,921,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 19,481,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $484.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after buying an additional 2,887,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

