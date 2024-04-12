Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.35 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of A$3,091,860.00 ($2,047,589.40).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Millner bought 181,635 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27).
- On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Millner bought 120,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$34.14 ($22.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,713,192.05).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
