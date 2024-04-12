Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.35 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of A$3,091,860.00 ($2,047,589.40).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Millner bought 181,635 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27).

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Millner bought 120,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$34.14 ($22.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,713,192.05).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

