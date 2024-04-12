Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $61.77. Wayfair shares last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 887,743 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

