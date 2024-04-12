WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $313.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

WD-40 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $172.97 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.5% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WD-40 by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

