WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.