WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of WCC opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

