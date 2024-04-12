West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$111.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.86. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$121.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 2.08.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.9573935 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

