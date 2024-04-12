West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Short Interest Update

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.05 on Friday. West Shore Bank has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

West Shore Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

