Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.