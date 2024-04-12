Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in March

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 1,767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

