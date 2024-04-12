Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

