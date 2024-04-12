William Blair Comments on Pinstripes Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNST)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinstripes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinstripes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinstripes’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Pinstripes Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE PNST opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Pinstripes has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million.
Insider Activity
In other Pinstripes news, CFO Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.