Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

