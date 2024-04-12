Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $317.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $307.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.3 %

WTW opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.