Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $26.04 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.