Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $366.95 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

