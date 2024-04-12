Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.

Winpak Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.18 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

