Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.
Winpak Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.18 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.
About Winpak
