Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $23.41 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.