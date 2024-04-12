Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $23.41 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

