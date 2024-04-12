Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

