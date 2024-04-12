Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. Mizuho began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

