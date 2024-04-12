Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Worldline Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $5.87 on Friday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

