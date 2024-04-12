Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Worldline Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $5.87 on Friday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.
Worldline Company Profile
