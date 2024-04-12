WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,827.2 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.69.
About WuXi AppTec
