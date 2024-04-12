WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,827.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.69.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

