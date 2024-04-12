WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Featured Stories

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

