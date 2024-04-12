WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.