XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 2.7 %
XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,857.14%.
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.