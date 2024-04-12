XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 266 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.31. The firm has a market cap of £548.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 0.54. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

