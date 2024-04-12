Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of YAMCY stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

