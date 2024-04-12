Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

