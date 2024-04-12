Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Yangzijiang Financial
