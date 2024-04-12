Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in March

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 11.6 %
OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
