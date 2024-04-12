YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Short Interest Update

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YS Biopharma stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 273,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:YSBPW opened at $0.09 on Friday. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

