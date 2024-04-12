Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

