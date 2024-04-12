Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.70.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
