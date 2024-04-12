Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 569,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

