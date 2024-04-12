Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Sunoco has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.58%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

