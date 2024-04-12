Zacks Research Comments on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

